'AITA for wanting my step-sister to leave my wedding after she caused a scene?'

I (31F) married my husband (31M) last year. We planned most of the wedding ourselves with help from friends. It was a wonderful day overall, but also extremely stressful and emotional.
Some background: my mom has been with her partner for many years, but they are not married. He has a daughter (30F). For simplicity I’ll call her my step-sister, although we are not close and only see each other at family events.
Shortly before my wedding, she was pregnant and had just been left by her partner. At the time, I genuinely felt very sorry for her and tried to be considerate of what she was going through. For the seating plan, I placed her at a table with people her age, including my sister and my cousin (early 30s). I honestly thought this was reasonable and normal.
When she arrived and saw the seating chart, she had a very strong emotional reaction. She started crying loudly, yelling, and stomping her feet in front of other guests. At first I thought something serious had happened.
I was already overwhelmed and under a lot of pressure, and I have ADHD, which makes emotional regulation in stressful moments difficult for me. I didn’t say anything directly to her, but I told my sister that if she didn’t calm down, I wanted her to leave, because I felt close to breaking down myself and just wanted the situation to stop.
Her father (my mom’s partner) became angry at me and said I should understand because she was pregnant and had been abandoned, and asked why I hadn’t seated her next to them. He didn’t comment on her behavior.
In the end, the seating was changed so that she sat between my mom and her father, and another couple had to squeeze awkwardly at the end of the table.
What hurt me deeply was that my mom came to me during my wedding and criticized me, saying I had handled everything wrong and that my step-sister and her father were upset. On a day that was supposed to be about my husband and me, I felt blamed and unsupported.
Later, several guests told me they thought her reaction seemed very childish and attention-seeking, but at the time I mostly felt overwhelmed and guilty, wondering what I could have done differently.
After the wedding, the situation never really resolved. While I was later in a clinic for ADHD and OCD treatment, my mom and I argued again about it. Out of frustration, I said my husband would no longer mow her partner’s lawn when they go on vacation (something he had done regularly as a favor).
After that, I tried to stay out of it emotionally, because I honestly wasn’t in a good mental state to handle more conflict. Her partner then contacted my husband directly to ask him to do it anyway. My husband refused.
This was ultimately his own decision. He said he no longer felt comfortable continuing, because he recognizes certain unhealthy behavior patterns from his own childhood and doesn’t want to tolerate or enable them anymore.
Now my mom’s partner is very angry at both of us. We were not invited for Christmas and are treated as if we are no longer part of the family. I still think about this a lot. I know she was in a very vulnerable situation back then, and I truly did have compassion for her. At the same time, it was my wedding day, and the scene was incredibly overwhelming and painful for me. So I’m wondering: AITA?
LadyCass79 said:
NTA but your mother and her boyfriend sure are. It is NEVER OK to throw a tantrum at someone else's wedding. That is true EVEN if you seated her wrong or caused her some slight. It is your wedding. This is true even if she is pregnant, or has any valid reason for struggling to regulate her emotions. If she can't control herself, she should excuse herself and you suggesting she leave if she can't settle down was fine.
Not sure why your mother hates you this much, but I don't think not being invited for Christmas feels like a loss if this is how they treat you at your own wedding.
Upset_Crab7951 said:
NTA. Your mother should’ve been the most supportive to you in that moment. It’s not your step-sister’s wedding, it’s YOURS. For you to have to go out of your way to adjust the seating arrangement on your wedding day is insane and the least they can do is be thankful for that. Your stepsister is a grown woman and I understand that her situation is tough, but that doesn’t mean she needs to go out of line to stress you out.
Scooby_Doobie_Do_Me said:
NTA! It was your wedding day. She can act childish in public somewhere else!
TararaBoomDA said:
Sounds to me like she was green-eyed jealous because you were getting married more or less at the same time as she was getting dumped. Her hissy fit at the wedding reception says to me that she is the asshole here. You, on the other hand, are NTA.
MoreSobet1999 said:
You should've had her escorted out and whomever had a problem with it could've left with her, including your mother. You are correct, this was YOUR day and the inconsideration, and entitlement is wild and unacceptable.
You have your own family now, so don't be hurt by not getting an invite for Christmas, because I wouldn't want to be around them. Start your own family tradition with your husband and your new family. NTA.
First, thank you to everyone who took the time to reply. I didn’t expect this many reactions. I’ll be honest: some of the comments were hard to read and did hurt, even if I understand where people are coming from.
I want to add something important about my mom. I do know that she loves me. She has apologized, and I believe she means it. She also knows that my step-sister is very difficult as a person.
The problem is that my mom has always struggled to stand up for herself and, because of that, she also couldn’t stand up for me in this situation. That’s something I’m still trying to process, and it’s a big reason why forgiving or moving on is so hard for me.
One person asked if I was the “easy child.” I wasn’t. I had strong opinions and wasn’t always simple to deal with. But I moved out quite young, and since then my relationship with my mom has actually been very good.
For most of my adult life, my focus was that my mom should be happy. She gave up a lot for me and my sister when we were kids, and once we were independent, I really wanted her to finally have good things for herself.
What I’m realizing now is that a lot of my pain is also connected to her boyfriend and the dysfunctional dynamic there. And after what happened at my wedding, my trust in my mom has taken a hit.
I used to try to keep everyone happy, not say too much, help wherever I could, and smooth things over. I don’t think I can do that anymore.