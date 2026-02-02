'AITA for wanting ONE night without being woken up by a baby or a grown man gaming?' UPDATED

I (34F) feel like I’m losing my grip on reality right now and genuinely need outside perspective, because I can’t tell if I’m being dramatic or if this is actually insane.
I have a 15-month-old son. He was a horrible sleeper for the first year of his life, waking every 1–2 hours, every night. I’ve been chronically ill since I was 16, and I’m a light sleeper like a really light sleeper, so at this point I’m basically running on the kind of energy toddlers get from a single goldfish cracker.
My mom is an amazing grandmother and helps whenever she can, but she had never taken him overnight at her house without me because he just didn’t sleep well enough for her to feel comfortable. Two months ago he finally started sleeping through the night consistently, and this weekend is the first time she felt confident enough to offer a full overnight so I could actually rest.
When she heard I had a Friendsmas, something fun but still low-key enough that I’d be home and in bed at a decent time, she offered to take him so I could finally sleep in my own bed without a monitor, without breastfeeding, and without being woken up at 7 AM or earlier like I have been every day for 15 months. Honestly, it felt like she was gifting me a national holiday.
I cannot stress this enough: this night was supposed to be my one tiny miracle. Like, I was mentally preparing myself to cry happy tears into my pillow at 10 PM.
This last week was hell too. My son had hand, foot and mouth and an ear infection. If you know, you know. I also just started back at work part-time, so naturally every time I tried to rest or nap to manage my chronic illness, my partner (36M) accidentally fell asleep on the couch while I held our sick baby. Truly an impressive demonstration of his commitment to the Olympic sport of Strategic Napping.
And on top of all that, my partner games every single night after our son goes to bed. Every night. Four to six hours. To the point where I’m pretty sure the PlayStation and computer consider him an essential employee.
I’ve tried everything to cope: a noise machine, AC blasting like I’m trying to recreate the North Pole, a fan that sounds like a jet engine… but I still hear the chair squeaking, the doors opening, the excited headset commentary, and the light show under the door that makes my hallway look like a budget nightclub.
If I’m being blunt, I do think he has a gaming addiction or at least a loyalty to the Final Boss that I wish he had toward his actual family. So for this one night, this ONE night, I asked him ahead of time and multiple times:
“When I come home from Friendsmas, can you please turn off the game so I can have one peaceful night of sleep? You can game all you want before I get home. And if you don’t think you can do that, maybe go hang with a friend so you’re not bored.”
He agreed. Multiple times. Cheerfully. Like I was asking him to pass the salt, not temporarily pause his relationship with his virtual destiny.
I went to Friendsmas, had fun, ate snacks, and walked in the door at 11:45 PM. Yes, later than planned, but I was DD’ing my brother and honestly thought giving my partner a few extra hours gaming would be a nice gesture.
He’d been feeling off since Monday and was worried he might be getting HFM, so I went by myself. I even brought him snickerdoodle cookies because I felt bad he couldn’t come. Like a thoughtful idiot, apparently.
He was gaming when I got home, which was fine. I didn’t say anything immediately. I got into comfy clothes, washed my face, and mentally said goodbye to consciousness. About 15–20 minutes later, I gently said, “Hey, I’m getting ready for bed. Do you mind wrapping up soon?” He immediately acted like I had unplugged his life support.
“You ALWAYS get your way.” “I finally got into this game.” “I’m on the LAST mission.” “You ruin every game ending I’ve ever had.”
Side note: I do not possess psychic abilities to sense when he’s about to defeat the digital dragon king. If I did, I wouldn’t be living like this.
I asked how long the last mission would take and he said he didn’t know. Honestly, if it had been 15–20 minutes, I would’ve happily scrolled TikTok until he wrapped it up. But the last time he said “I don’t know,” I heard his chair squeaking at 3 AM, so forgive me for not feeling reassured.
I reminded him that this was the one night my mom had our toddler overnight. The night I had been genuinely looking forward to for so long. I told him I wouldn’t get another chance like this again for a long time.
Just three days earlier, after I fainted Wednesday morning, my mom had taken me and the baby to her house because he was too sick to care for the baby alone, and he actually got a full night without the baby then. But this was my night. The one night I desperately needed sleep.
The one night we clearly agreed on. I told him he could finish the mission tomorrow, he gets gaming time every night, but I couldn’t just magically schedule another baby-free night whenever I wanted. This was it.
He told me to put a towel under the door. Yes. A towel. As if this was Hogwarts and fabric could cancel sound, light, ADHD fidgeting, chair acrobatics, and whatever ritualistic slamming he does while gaming.
He told me I was being stupid. Told me to go to my room. Told me I always get a break. Told me I was ruining his night. Told me I should leave him alone because I always get what I want. Meanwhile, I’m standing there crying and shaking like a mom who hasn’t slept in years, because, well, I am.
I went to my room sobbing while the hallway laser light show continued. Again, the exact thing we agreed would NOT happen. He could have played tomorrow. He plays every night. I don’t get nights like this.
And unless you’re a new mom, you do not understand the religious level of reverence one has for the concept of sleep. This night was my Met Gala, except the theme was Silence and Uninterrupted REM Cycles.
After crying in my room, still seeing the lights flashing and hearing him, I went back out again. Eyes swollen. Shaking. Voice cracking. I said: “Please. Can you PLEASE just do this for me? I have been so excited for this night.” He looked at me and said, “Go in your room and leave me alone.”
Then, as he aggressively turned off the game, he said, “There. You’re getting your way. You should be happy now.” Sir. My way did NOT involve crying for 45 minutes. Thank you very much.
I told him, “This is not my way. My way would have been a peaceful, quiet night without a 30–40 minute fight. Without crying. Without anxiety. Without feeling attacked. The night is already ruined.” And yes, full honesty, by the end of this meltdown, after being dismissed, insulted, ignored, and gaslit into questioning my sanity, I snapped a little.
I didn’t throw anything dangerous or dramatic. I threw the softest things in the room: A blanket… and my son’s Stitch plushie. Yes, Stitch. As in “ohana means family,” but apparently the PlayStation has seniority.
It wasn’t meant to hurt him, more like a pathetic, exhausted exclamation point at the end of a very sad sentence. I’m embarrassed, but I broke. And here I am now, asking: AITA for wanting eight hours of silence after 15 months of chaos? Or is this actually just what happens when your partner chooses the Final Boss over basic human decency?
TL;DR: Tried co-op parenting, kept carrying the whole team. After months of illness and zero follow-through, I ended the level. He moved out, and I finally feel lighter.
First, thank you. Truly. For the support, the tough love, and the comments that made me laugh, cringe, and then nod slowly in agreement. Reading my post again months later, I can confidently say I would’ve left many of the same comments myself. I also want to gently remind people to be kind. When you’re inside the situation, with your health and your family tangled up in it, the obvious choices aren’t always so obvious.
So… here’s the update.
Well. He’s gone.
He officially finished moving out just over a week ago now, though we’ve effectively been separated since the end of December.
After writing the original post, I had the serious conversation with him before Christmas… the this-is-me-trying-one-last-time conversation. I explained that I could never be happy with someone who stayed up all night and functioned like a zombie during the day.
That I couldn’t be with someone who was okay impacting my sleep and not prioritizing the health of the mother of his child. That I couldn’t live in constant anxiety because I was with a man I couldn’t depend on. I even tried the hypothetical daughter angle, hoping it would land.
He agreed. He said he understood. He said he would change. That he wanted to have a daughter and show her what she deserves.
THAT VERY NIGHT…!!!! he stayed up gaming all night like the conversation was optional dialogue you can skip.
I decided to set a mental checkpoint and just get through Christmas for my family and my son, hoping something might shift. It didn’t. I wasn’t myself over the holidays. I didn’t feel festive around him. When he sent me a picture of his wish list, all video games, I felt like throwing up.
I didn’t want to buy gifts the way I normally do. I didn’t want to spend money I was actively scrounging together on someone who, deep down, didn’t seem to care about me the way a partner should. On the exact addiction that ruined my relationship. Yes he is addicted, and act like an addict I will die on that hill.
To be fair to him, he did buy me a very sentimental gift… a breastmilk ring I had wanted, and he wrote a genuinely nice card. I appreciated it. But even then, I knew I was in “finish the level so Christmas isn’t ruined” mode, not “this relationship is going to get better” mode.
However, like I always have, I was still holding that small glimmer of hope something would shift. Unfortunately, hope can be just as devastating as it can be powerful. Shortly after the original post, my health completely fell apart and stayed that way for over two and a half months. Back-to-back infections. Multiple rounds of antibiotics. A wisdom tooth infection (now needing surgery).
Then a cold that turned into a lung infection. Looking back, I think the stress was finally destroying me physically just like it had mentally. It got to the point where lifting my toddler and catching my breath at the same time was genuinely difficult.
One afternoon during the lung infection, hours before bedtime, I asked him if he could please take our son to daycare the next morning because I physically couldn’t. I explained that I had struggled badly the day before and was worried about safely carrying him and driving while that sick. I needed to get some rest so I could get better. He said it wouldn’t be a problem. He told me he’d handle it and not to worry.
Fast forward to around 3 a.m. I woke up… again… to the familiar flashing strobe lights and gaming chaos outside my door. I got up to go to the bathroom, already knowing exactly what I’d see… and sure enough, he was still gaming. I expressed concern, reminding him he needed to be up in a few hours to take our son to daycare. He told me to stop pestering him. Told me to relax.
Told me it would be fine. Rolling his eyes like my concern was unwarranted and “annoying.” It always made me feel like I was crazy. Like my concern about getting enough sleep so he can properly and safely take care of our son was ridiculous.I see that now, how much it affected me. How much I began to second guess myself.
The mind games, even if he didn’t mean to do it he quite honestly thought I had no reason to be nervous he wouldn’t be able to get up. Even though it was a repeat pattern. If you played the original game, you already know how this side quest ends LOL.
I woke up in the morning and knew immediately he hadn’t gotten up, because I would’ve heard it. He was still asleep. Would not get out of bed. I was sobbing. He would not move. I ended up getting my son ready and driving him to daycare myself, even though I could barely breathe and absolutely should not have been doing it. But I knew I couldn’t have taken care of him all day alone.
That was my breaking point. I realized I was playing co-op mode with someone who consistently dropped the controller when it mattered most.
When I got home, I told him I was done and that he needed to move out. I gave him a date to be out by. His response to that? More gaming. He gamed nightly until 3/4/5 a.m. all the way to the day he moved.
The moving process went exactly how you’d expect: no planning, missed deadlines, last-minute scrambling, damaged walls, and a lot of playing the victim. I felt bad that he had no one to help him, even though it was his own fault for procrastinating like he tends to do. He hadn’t asked anyone for help or booked a truck until the day before, so of course no one was available.
He asked me if my brothers would help him, I said he’d have to ask them himself as I would put that on them. He did, but they had plans as you’d expect being asked the day before.
And quite frankly probably didn’t want to help him. It was like he expected me to magically change my mind. Because watching him game for weeks on end doing exactly what I said I can’t be around anymore was a convincing tactic to wining me back. But I was just… done.
It’s been about a week now. I’m sad for my son, for the family I hoped he’d have. I’m sad about the prospect that I probably won’t ever be pregnant again or have another child. It makes me ache thinking about it and how he could have kids ten years from now because he is a man and it’s different for them. I don’t want to fixate on things out of my control, but the loss is real to me, and I’m very sad.
I don’t miss my ex. That’s what has shocked me the most. I thought I’d miss the man I loved for 11 years, who I threw my time and energy into. I think part of me misses who I thought he was, but I stopped living in a world where loving his potential was enough.
I don’t miss the noise, the mess, the anxiety, or the constant mental toll of wanting to rely on someone I just knew I couldn’t and how it made me act. I was always in perpetual cleanup mode and I couldn’t shut it off anymore.
The first weekend he was gone, I slept EIGHT HOURS STRAIGHT for the first time in nearly seventeen months. I also realized that all those times I thought I was waking up to pee? Yeah. I was gaslighting myself. That was my body reacting to flashing lights, chair squeaking, and chaos… not my bladder.
LET ME TELL YOU. Good sleep is a cheat code.
I (sort of) regret throwing the Stitch plushie, not because it hurt anyone, but because I never want my son to see me that dysregulated. I don’t want him growing up thinking his mom is angry or miserable all the time. I’m kind. I’m loving. I’m excitable. I’m fun. And I lost that version of myself trying to make this relationship work.
That said, it was also the moment I stopped minimizing my feelings. If I hadn’t hit that point, I probably wouldn’t have put everything down in words.
I’m scared about being a single mom with limited income right now. But there’s also this unexpected sense of contentment. It’s amazing coming home to a clean place exactly the way you left it. Not picking up underwear off the living room floor. Just knowing what I have to do and knowing I can depend on myself to make it happen (or my family, my mom especially, when needed).
It’s only been a week. I know I’m early in the game, but part of me already feels like I’ve leveled up. Maybe I didn’t defeat the final boss… but I finally stopped replaying the same level and expecting a different outcome. Like, come on, woman. The game wasn’t going to change until I stopped playing it.
For the first time in a long time, I feel lighter. I don’t know exactly what comes next, but I know this isn’t wrong and life isn’t suppose to be lived on hard mode all the time, and that’s enough for now.