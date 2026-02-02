'AITA for wanting ONE night without being woken up by a baby or a grown man gaming?' UPDATED

He was gaming when I got home, which was fine. I didn’t say anything immediately. I got into comfy clothes, washed my face, and mentally said goodbye to consciousness. About 15–20 minutes later, I gently said, “Hey, I’m getting ready for bed. Do you mind wrapping up soon?” He immediately acted like I had unplugged his life support.

“You ALWAYS get your way.” “I finally got into this game.” “I’m on the LAST mission.” “You ruin every game ending I’ve ever had.”

Side note: I do not possess psychic abilities to sense when he’s about to defeat the digital dragon king. If I did, I wouldn’t be living like this.