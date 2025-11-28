"AITA for wanting my parent to take accountability of their own words?"

Before I begin yes, I know it looks like I am parenting my mother and that's because I am. My mother often throws around threats that do hurt to hear, and they often have a lot of weight to them. She says "oh I'll do this/won't do this" And naturally since she has full authority over me it makes me worry whether or not she will or will not do what she threatens to do.

My family is really serious about birthdays and celebrating them. Every year we all have a birthday party. It's very important to all of us. As my birthday was coming up my mom kept threatening to not celebrate my birthday at all because I, and I quote, don't deserve to be celebrated.