"AITA for wanting my partner to help pay for her engagement ring?"

I proposed to my partner about a year ago. I bought her a ring I thought fit her style and taste perfectly, and she was thrilled with it. The proposal itself was in Lauterbrunnen, Switzerland (highly recommended if you’ve never been), and the whole thing was really special.

There was just one small issue: the ring was a bit loose. Since I had bought it abroad, I couldn’t bring it back to the same jeweler for resizing. We agreed we’d take it to a local jeweller, but almost a year went by and she never actually went to get it adjusted.

Fast forward to a few weeks ago: while playing with our dog in the woods, the ring slipped right off her finger and disappeared. We spent days searching with metal detectors and every tool we could think of, but it was gone.