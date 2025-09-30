'AITA for not wanting to rehire my sister after she cost my practice $40,000?'

I honestly didn’t think she would come back to work. She has long term and short term disability and I really thought with this illness and her MS she would stay at home. While she was gone I uncovered a whole lot of info about our insurance and patient billing.

If the insurance didn’t pay, she would write off the balances instead of following up to get the info she needed to refile the claim. She never sent statements to the patients, just wrote off anything over 90 days so it looked like we were getting paid when we weren’t.