'AITA for wanting my SIL to stop making my husband pay for their joint gifts to their mom?' UPDATED 2X

He agreed with me, and suggested that we buy our own gift this Christmas. I’ve been shopping for his mom’s gift for weeks, until I found out this evening that his sister just texted my husband yesterday telling him she wants to buy their mom expensive Lululemon clothes for Christmas and he agreed to it without talking to me.

I’m frustrated because this feels unfair, especially since she’s 30, makes good money as a nurse, and spends on luxury for herself but not on gifts for her own mother and brother. She doesn’t buy anything for our arriving baby either. I asked my husband why we are always having to be the one who pay yet I don’t even have a say-so on what to buy?