'AITA for wanting a bit of space from my daughter after I discovered she isn't mine biologically?' + UPDATE

Apparently the biological father is some french guy who's married and has kids and I vaguely remember him from when we were together (I didn't like him, he seemed sleazy but put it down to him just being French anyway).

It's messed me up good and proper and it also has messed my daughter up. It's giving me some seriously dark thoughts and I just want to take a bit of time to myself and go no contact for a short while.

Not to punish her in any way or be horrible, but I just need to clear my head and get some help before I see her again. I know she isn't to blame and don't want to hurt her at all but I feel I can't be a dad to her while I'm struggling like this. She didn't take that well at all and I guess has told people and so many people are trying to get in touch, tell me what an AH I am and shouldn't do anything I will regret.