'AITA for wanting space from my parents?' + UPDATE 1 YEAR LATER

I (27 M) have a really good relationship with my Mom (F 54) and my Dad (M 55). I am so thankful for them and I would not be where I am if it wasn’t for them. While all of this is good and heartfelt, I still feel like my parents are trying to control my decisions. It’s been like this all of my life. From wanting to know where I am constantly, to who I’m hanging out with. Even the girls that I’ve dated.