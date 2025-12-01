"AITA for wanting to spend Christmas with my parents instead of my wife and kids?"

My wife and I have been together for almost 15 years now. We live in the state where I grew up, and where my family lives. Every Christmas, we go to stay with my wife's family for the holidays. We usually fly out Christmas Eve and come home around New Years.

This Christmas will be our 14th one together, and the 12th where we have gone to her family's house. The only two times we haven't gone are when she was too pregnant to fly, and when weather canceled all the flights and we couldn't get out there in time. That particular year, I drove our family to another state to catch a plane, but we still couldn't get there for the actual day.