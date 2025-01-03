'AITA for wanting to split inheritance money equally between my kids?' 'My wife wants to prioritize one.'

RainAdvanced6913 said:

NTA. Splitting it equally seems like the fairest option. It’s not just about the money it’s about making sure all your kids feel equally valued. Even if one child has more needs right now, prioritizing them could create long-term resentment and damage sibling relationships. Your wife probably means well, but equal shares send a much clearer message of love and fairness.

FrankHonesty said:

YTA for not saying why your wife wants to do an unequal split. Does your kid have disabilities? Did you abandon one of your kids in a mine for 10 years and she feels guilty? Did you already pay for two kids to go to college and buy houses and the youngest one would benefit the most? Are two of your kids getting inheritances from other family members but not the third?