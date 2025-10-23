"AITA for wanting to split living costs with my boyfriend?'

Me (51F) and my BF (51M) of 4 yrs are planning to move in together. We are both divorced, and we both own a home. My kids are in college, and his are in high school, so the plan is for me to sell my house and move into his house with him and his boys (16M and 14M) who live approx.

80% of the time with him. We don't plan to get married, and his house will continue to be owned solely by him. Moving into his house (vs. mine) is less disruptive to the boys, and provides a shorter commute for both of us.