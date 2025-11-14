'AITA for wanting to step back from financially helping my parents?'

At one point, we tried to encourage the parents to work since they are all healthy in their 60's. But every time we tried to have the convo, my brother always made me the bad guy who's trying to make our older parents work and he told me to "suck it up" for a little bit until his salary hits over 100k (he said it nicer than that but that was the message).

My brother always said when he's stable, he can take over supporting for our parents. He was always saying how he's gonna buy a house for them and they'll never have to worry about anything.