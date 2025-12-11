"AITA for wanting to take a hunting trip and leaving my wife at home?"

Tbh I really don’t think I am in the wrong at all, but my wife greatly disagrees and we have been having this fight for the past week so it is. My wife travels for work often, she is usually gone at least ones or twice a work week each month. (5 to 10 days) . During this time I am the primary parent of our two young kids (5 and 8).
When she gets back, the workload for the kids is split pretty evenly. She does the morning stuff and I take care of the afternoon stuff until she get home. We eat and then kids get ready for bed.
The issue is I want to go hunting with my father this weekend until Tuesday. My work has off and the kids don’t get out of school until next Friday. My wife disagrees and doesn’t want to take over kid duty solo. I have pointed out that I do every single month without issue and that it would be a good time for her to bond with the kids more.
She claims I called her a bad mother. I didn’t. I just told her it would be nice for her to have some one on one time. She doesn’t want me to go at all. She also claims I should be home for Christmas season and I told her I am not going to gone that long and I am the one who did more Christmas stuff with the kids.
I told her I am going and it has been going on for a while. I am supposed to to leave Saturday. So am I being unreasonable?
Royal-Researcher4536 said:
As a stay at home mom who gets very little time away most of the time I would side with the moms…but not this one. NTA. I get that her work trips are work. BUT, they are still less stressful than a house full of kids at night. She gets to eat uninterrupted. Go to bed when she wants. Wake up and only think about her.
It sounds like you have not gotten that AT all in a while. This is a hunting trip with your dad, and who knows how much longer your dad will be healthy enough to hunt. You need to go. You deserve to have a little, only think about your needs, time. And it isn’t a long trip. It’s not like you are asking for a week.
murzicorne said:
NTA. A parent is supposed to be able to take care of kids solo for a couple of days.
Inner-Nothing7779 said:
NTA. She can handle a long weekend. You handle the kids often when she works, while you're also working. She'll be ok. But, you do need to also offer her a long weekend away for herself too. Work trips away are work, not fun like you're doing. Make this equal and you're not an ahole.
SophiaIsabella4 said:
NTA I don't see any valid reason she is stating for you not to go.
millimolli14 said:
NTA in any way, you’re going with your dad for a few days, everyone needs kid free time, your wife has her time, you deserve yours, she’s being a tad selfish and controlling.
Huge_Sheepherder811 said:
NTA you are a single married dad. It’s no different than if the roles were reversed. She would be doing everything if you decided to separate, and I can definitely see resentment building towards her if this behavior continues.
seareally27 said:
NTA. Honestly it's possible that because she hasn't flown solo as a parent much, she might be nervous about doing it and is covering that up with frustration or anger. Tell her it'll be okay, she'll do great, and give her some tips that you use when you're managing things solo.
Spare_Ad5009 said:
NTA. She will realize that she can handle it once she does it.