"AITA for wanting to take a hunting trip and leaving my wife at home?"

Tbh I really don’t think I am in the wrong at all, but my wife greatly disagrees and we have been having this fight for the past week so it is. My wife travels for work often, she is usually gone at least ones or twice a work week each month. (5 to 10 days) . During this time I am the primary parent of our two young kids (5 and 8).

When she gets back, the workload for the kids is split pretty evenly. She does the morning stuff and I take care of the afternoon stuff until she get home. We eat and then kids get ready for bed.