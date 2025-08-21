'AITA for wanting to take a promotion even though my BF says it’s not the life he imagined?' UPDATED

OP responded:

Haha, I get what you’re saying. I don’t know if I’d go as far as calling him a “little weasel” but yeah… I definitely felt that this was more about his own insecurities than about my actual job. I wish his first reaction had been excitement instead of worry, but at least now I know how he really feels.

I’m hoping he steps up and proves he can be genuinely supportive, because I’d rather have a partner who celebrates with me than one who keeps me second-guessing myself.

writierthanthou wrote:

Unfortunately, I'm not surprised by the boyfriend. As always, be vigilant about birth control.

I hope the promotion works out for you.