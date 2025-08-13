'AITA for wanting my MIL to move out even though she helped us buy our house?' UPDATED

"AITA for wanting to ask my future MIL to move out of our house?"

I 29F and my fiance 29M live in a 3 bedroom house for 3 yrs now. We used to rent but when we got pregnant, we decided we were in our best financial state to get a mortgage. My parents and his parents gave us some cash to help with the downpayment of our house and we bought a house. Anyway, my fiance renovated the house and it is now in excellent condition.

After a year, my future MIL and FIL decided to move in with us for a year as my FIL would like to travel 6 months a year overseas to visit his mom and deal with some stuff. When they moved, they completely took over my kitchen (changed my plates and put away my appliances to use theirs, used their dining table)...