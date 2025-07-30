Bridesmaid quits after discovering bride stole her entire wedding vision and sabotaged her relationship. AITA? UPDATED

But after everything—her copying me, gossiping, and actively trying to sabotage my relationship—I want nothing to do with her wedding. I don’t want to be friends, I don’t want to help her, I don’t even want to go. But the wedding is in two months, and I’m torn between:

Option 1: Stick it out, do the wedding, then cut her off after to avoid drama. Option 2: Pull out now, deal with the fallout, but finally be at peace and not forced into helping someone who clearly doesn’t like me.

I feel like no matter what I do, it’ll cause drama. I’m happy with my fiancé, my family loves him, and I just want to focus on our future. AITA for wanting to back out?

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

_coreygirl_