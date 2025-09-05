'AITA for wanting to break up with my fiancé after I accidentally set fire to his house?'

There are big gaps in time between these incidents, and it's not that we don't have good times and he never cares, but I feel like there's still a strange amount of it in our relationship, more than in other couples.

ApocalypseThen77 said:

He blamed you for using the broken socket. No blame for himself for not fixing the broken socket, or at least putting some electrical tape over it so it couldn’t be used until it was fixed (very temporary measure only). NTA You should listen to your intuition.

PopcornyColonel said:

In addition to his lack of care and concern for you, he allowed you to think it was your fault? And he took money from you?

Nope. This is not the guy for you.