'AITA for wanting to call out my cousin after she flirted with my husband?'

Now she’s been telling family members that we were rude, that my husband embarrassed her, and that I’m insecure and controlling. What’s making me feel conflicted is that this isn’t the first time.

A few years ago, when she came to visit me, I specifically asked her not to hook up with a guy I was seeing. She promised she wouldn’t and then got very drunk and had relations with him in a club bathroom that same night. It was insane and my friends were the ones who found them and then came to tell me.

I let it go back then to keep the peace and because her whole family was visiting us (we leave in another country), and she did apologize a lot. But our relationship hasn’t been the same since.