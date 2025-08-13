"AITA for wanting to cancel my wedding after my fiancé 'accidentally' sold my late dad’s guitar?"

When I was 14, my dad passed away suddenly. The only thing I kept of his was his old Fender guitar, it wasn’t worth much money, but to me, it was priceless. He taught me to play on it, and every time I touched those strings, it felt like he was still here. I told everyone in my life, especially my fiancé, that this guitar was off-limits.

Fast forward to last weekend. We’re getting married in three weeks. My fiancé has been on this weird “minimalism” kick, selling random things on Facebook Marketplace for “extra honeymoon cash.” I came home from work and noticed my guitar stand was empty. I thought maybe he moved it because we were deep cleaning. Nope. He sold it.