'AITA for wanting to cancel my parental rights after finding out my son isn’t mine?' + Update

Even though he was on the birth certificate when they went to court, he didn't have rights due to it not being his biological child in the end. It ended up being a very painful and emotional experience and its a few years past now and he still isn't right.

It also took him 7 months to get the child support he had been paying stopped and he was not able to get any of the money that he paid prior to that, and it the 7 months, back. It was a total nightmare. If you are wanting to let go of the rights and get the name off of the birth certificate, you have your answer I think and are not a jerk at all!