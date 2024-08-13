'AITA for wanting to change the vacation plans?' 'My partner’s family invited themselves.'

"AITA for wanting to change the vacation plans after my partner’s family invited themselves?"

My partner (30F) and I (32M) planned a romantic week-long getaway to a secluded cabin in the mountains for our anniversary. We’ve been looking forward to this trip for months and had everything arranged for a private, relaxing time together.

A week before the trip, my partner’s parents (who live out of state) called and asked if they could join us at the cabin. They mentioned they were free and thought it would be a great opportunity for a family vacation. My partner agreed without consulting me, and now her parents are set to arrive on the same day we do.

I feel disappointed because the whole point of this trip was to have uninterrupted time together. I voiced my concerns and suggested that we either reschedule our trip or find a different place for just the two of us.