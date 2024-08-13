'AITA for wanting to change the vacation plans?' 'My partner’s family invited themselves.'

My partner (30F) and I (32M) planned a romantic week-long getaway to a secluded cabin in the mountains for our anniversary. We’ve been looking forward to this trip for months and had everything arranged for a private, relaxing time together.
A week before the trip, my partner’s parents (who live out of state) called and asked if they could join us at the cabin. They mentioned they were free and thought it would be a great opportunity for a family vacation. My partner agreed without consulting me, and now her parents are set to arrive on the same day we do.
I feel disappointed because the whole point of this trip was to have uninterrupted time together. I voiced my concerns and suggested that we either reschedule our trip or find a different place for just the two of us.
My partner got upset and said I’m being selfish and not considering her family’s feelings. I’m torn because I don’t want to cause conflict, but I also don’t want to spend our special trip with unexpected guests. AITA for wanting to change our vacation plans?
Global-Fact7752 said:
NTA...really crappy of your partner not to consult you. And her parents are super rude as well. I would consider this a red flag.
suziq338 said:
Wow. “My partner agreed without consulting me,” is a pretty big red flag. The vacation itself is not the issue, IMO.
BackgroundLast5720 said:
You’re not out of line for wanting a private getaway. It’s totally fair to want uninterrupted time for your special trip.
StrawberriesRGood4U said:
NTA. Your inlaws sound unhinged. An anniversary trip to a romantic resort isn't a family fest. Any reasonable partner would know that. Inviting others without talking to you is totally an AH move on behalf of your partner.
Sea_Firefighter_4598 said:
You come second to her family. Just sit this vacation out and let them have their family time. She will not care. NTA.
caralalalineh17 said:
NTA. Funny how the partner is saying you’re not considering your family’s feelings when no one has taken yours into account