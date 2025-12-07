"AITA for wanting to charge an 11-year-old for theft and destruction of property?"

So about a week and a half ago my son’s phone was taken from his bag at primary school. I managed to track it using find my iPhone and it lead me to a house. From that house I banged on the front door and was answered by a mum.

I explained that I tracked my son’s phone to this house and from there discovered her son and 2 of his friends had just been there. She calls him and then I follow her in my car to a second kids house.

At this house all 3 kids are there and I tell him I don’t care who stole it just hand it back and it’s done. All 3 kids swear black and blue that they have never seen it and know nothing about it.