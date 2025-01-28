'AIW for still wanting to end a 6 year marriage after my husband start showing some effort?'

Not only was I a new mother to our daughter, but I also had to be a mother figure for his brothers, which I did all alone because my husband could not get himself up and going, which I understood. I helped him try to get out of his funk motivated him to do anything which I knew he could do.

Just to come and find out that he was cheating on me and talking to other women on social media I tried everything I could do to keep our marriage alive, but it was always a one-way street.

Now that I have the conversation where I love him because he is the father of my child, but I’m not in love with him anymore from being emotionally and mentally burnt out. He’s now trying to step up.