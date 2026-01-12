'AITA for wanting to end my friendship with my best friend over a dress?' UPDATED

Two days ago, she called me in the morning asking if I wanted to go to the salon with her to get our nails and hair done. I agreed, but I reminded her clearly to please bring the dress with her, and she assured me she would.

When she called me to come downstairs, she told me she had forgotten the dress and asked me not to get mad. Once I got in the car, she explained that she forgot it because she was on the phone with her ex, which honestly upset me even more.

She then said she would send the dress with her brother once she got home because she was too tired, and I agreed. I reminded her again when she dropped me off, and she said okay. She never sent it.