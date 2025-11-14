'AITA for wanting to go out to a buffet with my friend?'

I (33F) have been married to my husband (38M) for 7 years. We have 4 kids (6M, 4F, 3M, 5 month old). He’s a great dad and husband overall. We’re introverted homebodies, spend most time in with the kids, gaming, movies, etc.

We rarely argue, and when we do it gets resolved quickly. My only real complaint is that he has never taken me out on a date in our entire marriage. I’ve never asked for anything fancy...just a simple meal out would be nice, but it never happens.

My husband recently lost his job due to “frustration of contract,” and he’s been depressed and stressed.

I’ve been handling everything on the home front: all the cleaning, cooking, school runs, dishes, laundry, groceries, bedtime, etc.