'AITA for wanting to go to college even though my siblings need me?' UPDATED

NTA, I agree with what people are saying about your mom being abusive, so I want to talk about another aspect of your situation. Do NOT take out loans for her. Don't ruin your credit and finances for her mistakes. No matter what she says, her children are her responsibility.

Don't let her pressure you into taking out loans to benefit her. You may need to take out loans for school, but they have counselors to help you understand it. If you take out a loan, those funds should be for you.

If you end up being pressured into this, contact ANYONE at the bank and tell them you're being coerced and need help. I'm a former bank employee and if we find out someone is being coerced, they will help you.