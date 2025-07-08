'AITA for wanting to kick out my SIL and BIL after my SIL told me she’s pregnant?'

My husband (24M) and I (23F) bought our first home in Arizona last year. A few months ago, we let my sister-in-law (21F), and her husband (25M), move in so they could get on their feet financially. They were supposed to stay until they are economically stable to get on their feet, but it’s been over 8 months now. BIL has been able to get a job but my SIL has not.
Currently, they’re back in California for the summer due to a temporary job, but they plan to return in the fall. The thing is, my husband and I have been struggling with infertility for over a year, and it’s been incredibly challenging emotionally.
This weekend, I found out SIL is pregnant — about two to three months along — though she hasn’t announced it to the family yet. I asked her directly because I had a gut feeling, and she confirmed it. I’m genuinely happy for them, but it’s also a painful reminder of what I’m still hoping for.
I want them to move out because having a pregnant woman in my home, the home we bought, is a constant reminder of what I don’t have yet. I know it might seem like I’m being jealous or bitter, but it’s really about protecting my mental health and having peace in my own space.
I asked my husband to talk to my BIL this weekend to set an expectation for them to move out this summer before she start showing as I know there will be a constant punch in the gut seeing her living a life with a baby belly in my home every day. AITA?
CONTEXT: SIL also knew that I struggle with infertility and knows how much I would love to start my own family. She was even there on the day I received the news that I have PCOS and what it entails.
andmewithoutmytowel said:
I'd say "we agreed to let you stay for a few months to get on your feet, it's been almost a year, and it's time for you to find a new living situation"
Mark my words, if you don't get them out now, then it's going to be too stressful to move, and it'll be bad "for the baby". Then there will be too much to be done "because of the baby." Then suddenly it'll be "You can't throw us out with a baby" and "Since you're here, can't you watch the baby for a bit?"
Every ask will chip away at your mental health more and more. NTA, and I wish you nothing but good luck in your fertility journey.
Crafty_Special_7052 said:
NTA not only that if they are still there even after the baby is born bet SIL will ask for your help in taking care of the baby and who knows if she’ll just put all responsibility onto you. They may end up staying even longer than planned.
MossMyHeart said:
NTA even if you weren’t struggling with infertility I think it would be a good idea for them to move out now before it becomes too difficult due to her pregnancy/having a new born.
geekgirlau said:
Is anyone else thinking how irresponsible it is to have a child while you’re in financial distress? OP, protect your mental health. You and your husband have been more than generous, time for the freeloaders to move on. Wishing you well on your fertility journey.
Visionmary said:
This is NAH. I hate the amount of NTA here. You're not TAH, but I don't think sister is an A-H for just having a rough point in life and becoming pregnant. That's not a crime, either, and every NTA answer here implies it is. No Assholes Here, firmly. NAH.
OP responded:
There is no rough time though. She’s had MONTHS to apply for jobs and doesn’t have to pay for rent so most of their month should’ve gone to savings. They knew the risk they might get pregnant since she has shared with me they don’t use condoms since “they can’t afford it” so they knew the risk.
Abject-Rich said:
The big issue here is that her husband has no job, no roof and a baby en route. That’s too much.
OP responded:
He does. He works as a substitute teacher but during the summer there is no work so they go to Cali for a seasonal job. Come fall, there’s work in AZ again since schools are back in session
Comfortable-Pies said:
Info: would have you let them stay longer if she wasn’t pregnant?
OP responded:
We were going to let them stay longer but implement more rules like actually paying rent every month and making sure to clean up after themselves when they use the kitchen. But maybe it’s just my infertility situation but this felt like a slap in the face or stab in the back, yk?
Crafty_Special_7052 said:
