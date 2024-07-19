'AITA for wanting to meet my bio daughter after giving up my parental rights?' + UPDATE

Am I being the a$$hole here? I don't think there is any harm in meeting my "daughter"; she already has a great family and it would only be beneficial to her to know about her own history. But maybe I am not seeing the full picture.

salmonberrycreek said:

Honestly I think YTA. You decided not to be in your child's life, it is not fair for you to now force yourself back into it because YOU want to. A more appropriate course of action would have been to reach out to provide current contact information and let him know that if she was ever interested in getting to know you that's something you are open to. It should be her choice. Not yours.