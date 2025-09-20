'AITA for wanting to sell my home and retire because my adult kids refuse to help out?'

My older kid (20/college Junior) just moved back from Uni and is attending off campus now. The other one (19) withdrew from Uni and moved back home this past Summer with zero goals or objectives, but, is working full time in the service industry and stays out a lot with friends and couch surfs often.
They each make their own car payments ($265/$279/we are consigners on the loans), they pay $40 each for their cell phones (family plan) and one pays $20 towards the water bill, the other $20 towards electricity.
However, neither of them is self motivated to clean up after themselves or do chores. They were raised with structure, rules and responsibilities yet, they only clean up when it’s absolutely necessary, or, when they are directly asked too. (Their primary bathroom, dishes in sink, pet care, etc.)
And forget any assistance with the outside of the home. We pay someone to cut the grass and take out the trash ourselves because they literally don’t seem to know how to drag the can curbside. This makes us feel utterly exhausted. Having to tell adults who were raised doing chores, to actually do basic chores is a level of stress I could have never anticipated.
Hubs and I have started a serious discussion about selling our house because we already have a second home that is smaller and out of the state we live in. We want to move on with retirement and end the constant frustration, plus, the added expenses that comes from maintaining a larger home.
Family thinks we would be ‘abandoning’ our kids in tough economic times but none of them has an answer for dealing with the laziness or ungratefulness we endure every day. Are we the jerks for wanting to finally unload our primary home and move on which would force our adult kids to manage on their own?
Edit to include: -We have TWO DAUGHTERS Comments refer to us having sons, nope, should have clarified earlier -I’m mid 50’s/hubs mid 60’s -Older one had been moved out for two years but asked to move back so they wouldn’t have to pay $$$ or live with three or four roommates -MIL is 89 and lives in an assisted living facility nearby but is very happy and doing well; wouldn’t want to displace her.
Good lord, no. They have jobs, and they have shown they can be responsible about things they care about. Tell them to start saving money toward first/last/deposit, and start prepping your house for the market.
You didn't mention your ages, but if you are "exhausted" by taking care of an average home, please go get checked out medically. I started feeling like that in my early '60's and was beating myself up over gaining weight and getting out of shape--turns out one of my heart valves was failing!
roxywalker (OP)
I think I’m more mentally exhausted than anything else, but, the constant cleaning and pet care is a bit much and moving permanently to our smaller home would curb a lot of that. —I’m scheduled for an physical next week so I’m not ruling anything out!
NTA but have you sat the kids down to discuss your concerns and your desire to move/downsize?
roxywalker (OP)
Yes. They know we have been on the cusp of moving as soon as we got the second property. Strangely, instead of that making them feel motivated to be more responsible, or, even just appreciative of having a home to continue to live in, rent free, they actually got more surly in regards to their dispositions towards us. I think we are more disappointed in their attitudes than anything else. 🙁
I love it! Parents run away from home…more at 11. Just DO it.
You did your parental job correctly. Your children are perfectly capable of taking care of themselves when they choose to do so. You taught them all they needed to know. You can't make someone be motivated unless you change what you do.
Odds are good you'll need whatever money you have for medical stuff. You need to cut back on the non-stop extraneous spending that comes with caring for children and maintaining a large house. It's time for you to do what you need to do for yourselves - retire and move on to the next stage of your life.
You are not jerks for wanting to move forward in your lives when your children are perfectly capable of being adults [instead of playing at being adults]. Have a nice retired life!
You own 2 houses? Sure, move to smaller one and sell larger one. Save some if the money and travel with the rest. Do whatever you want with $$$ while you can. Remember: spend your children’s inheritance! Enjoy.
Its harder to get your life started than it was 30 years ago, but they dont seem like they're trying, so its time to push them out of the nest. Maybe start with suggesting they get a place together. Part of being a parent is preparing your kids to become adults, that means a bit of tough love on occasion.
roxywalker (OP)
We’ve had early versions of this talk; especially when the younger one wasn’t exactly flourishing at Uni last year. It was inevitable that they would be returning and the older one has been on standby with that but asked to live back because they didn’t want to pay rent or live with four or five roommates for Junior year.
You need to sit down and have an adult conversation with your children. If they’re going to act like children, then they need to be treated like children. If they want to act like adults, they need to take on responsibilities. One of those responsibilities is living on their own with a full-time job.