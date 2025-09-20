"AITA for wanting to sell my home and retire because my adult kids refuse to help out?"

My older kid (20/college Junior) just moved back from Uni and is attending off campus now. The other one (19) withdrew from Uni and moved back home this past Summer with zero goals or objectives, but, is working full time in the service industry and stays out a lot with friends and couch surfs often.

They each make their own car payments ($265/$279/we are consigners on the loans), they pay $40 each for their cell phones (family plan) and one pays $20 towards the water bill, the other $20 towards electricity.

However, neither of them is self motivated to clean up after themselves or do chores. They were raised with structure, rules and responsibilities yet, they only clean up when it’s absolutely necessary, or, when they are directly asked too. (Their primary bathroom, dishes in sink, pet care, etc.)