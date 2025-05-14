"AITA for wanting to treat Father’s Day the same way my husband treated Mother’s Day?"

I (SAHM, f, 30s) have a 5yo, an 11mo, and I’m currently pregnant — due in September. My husband is currently out of work due to health issues, and he recently went on a fishing trip with his dad. I had no problem with that — it’s something he loves — but he promised to be home early Sunday so we could spend Mother’s Day together.

I spent Saturday cleaning the house and prepping sides for ribs he said he’d make. I was really looking forward to just relaxing and feeling appreciated. Instead, he didn’t show up until 2:30pm. By then, I had taken care of the kids, made all the food and cooked the ribs myself.