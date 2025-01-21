'AITA for wanting toddlers to be included in the Airbnb split?' 'Babies under 2 are free.'

I (36F) just went on a weekend trip with friends from college. We’re all in our 30s and gather from across the state about once a year. Typically, we have split Airbnb costs by adult and by night, letting families with babies have the master or other larger rooms - yet everyone still paying the same per adult.
But now the babies are becoming toddlers, one family is a single parent with toddler, some couples may never have children, etc. so there are a few different types of family structures and splitting the bill is more debatable.
After getting the worst bedroom (smallest, shared bathroom, etc) for a couple trips since my husband and I don’t have kids, I suggested that since some families are consistently getting the best room that they pay for it. I suggested we pay by person share per night, with adults counting as 1.0 share, toddlers 2+ count as 0.5 share, and babies under 2 are free. Once kids reach their teens, they’d also count as 1.0.
One couple with a 3-year old, who already had offered to pay more for the master, agreed immediately. The single parent (who also happens to be jobless at the moment) said it seemed like a lot, but after I explained that she and her 2.5-year-old take up more space than a single adult who might just take the couch or share with another single adult, she agreed.
But then a couple who were leaving their 2-year-old with grandparents and bringing just their 5-month-old said that they disagreed that children should count at all, and did not offer to compromise until the conversation became heated and after an emotional phone call they agreed to go with my proposal - though they aren’t happy about it. AITA for suggesting that toddlers count as 0.5 persons?
tinygalxoxo said:
NTA for sure. Toddlers are basically tiny humans who take up space and resources! It's wild the couple bringing a baby thought kids shouldn't count at all when you're literally giving them a discount at 0.5.
Good on you for pushing back, it sounds way fairer now, especially since you were always getting the short end of the stick. Like, where do they think the extra oxygen comes from?! They're definitely just trying to avoid paying their share.
ProfessionalRip2664 said:
Totally NTA! Seriously, it's common sense. Toddlers are basically tiny humans who take up space and resources. Like, it's not just air they're breathing! Good for you for standing up for yourself, especially since you were always getting the short end of the stick with the bad room. That couple complaining? Major cheapskates. They wanna bring a whole extra person and not chip in fairly? Wild.
lovelysuugar said:
NTA. It's giving I want all the benefits of having kids but none of the costs. Like, toddlers aren't invisible!
UndoxxableOhioan said:
NTA. You shouldn’t get the shaft every time for the same cost. Nor should you have to subsidize these trips. But I’d be asking if you really want to keep traveling with these people. Your lives have gone in different directions.
stiggley said:
NTA if they're not happy with that, then rotate who gets the pick of the rooms. Yes, a single person may get the master - but they're all paying the same.
CreativeMadness99 said:
NTA. Costs should be split depending on sleeping arrangements and which rooms they occupy. Family who gets the primary bedroom pays the most and those sleeping on couches/air mattresses pays the least. Kids count because even though they are small, they still take up space. At least that’s how my family has always done it. We rent a giant house every year and split costs fairly.