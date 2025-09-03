'AITA for wanting my wife to support her parents out of her own money?'

When times were more fruitful, and we had more money, it didn’t feel as hard to manage. But now that things are tighter financially, I’m sending them more money each month than I actually keep for myself. I’m feeling resentful. It doesn’t seem fair that I’m sacrificing while I am being required to support her parents.

I think the monthly payment should come out of her side of things, and that I should at least get the same amount for myself. AITA for wanting her to cover her parents out of her share instead of ours?

Extra details:

1) Parents are 83 and 87, so just too old to work. 2) My wife rents houses and gets a commission when she does. So it depends on performance.