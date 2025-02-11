Pregnant woman punished for making food 'too spicy' after manager caught stealing her lunches. AITA?

"AITA I got a warning at work because I tried to catch the person who kept stealing my lunch and it turned out to be my manager? She got a reaction and had to go to the hospital."

I work at a family owned company and I'm also pregnant. I have been having issues with someone stealing my lunch. In the beginning, it wasn't as ofte. I just chalked it up to it being an honest mistake. Someone could have confused my lunch with theirs.

But no, it just continued happening more and more. I started putting my name on it, writing passive aggressive notes on it but that didn't help. I would still find my lunchbox empty, sometimes they would just have a few bites and leave the rest.

Even my half drunk drinks were finished off. They were relentless and it would happen a couple of times a week. I was at my wit's end because 1. I'm extra hungry because of the pregnancy 2.