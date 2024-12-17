Father-in-law calls son 'shameful' for not honoring his late stepbrother; 'no one deserves this over a baby name.' AITA?

FILs wife is also chiming in but significantly less than FIL. She tried to start a group chat to discuss it and said that we had broken the hearts of the whole family with our choice and she wanted us to explain. But we both simply left that attempted group chat.

FIL has called my husband names, has told him he's ashamed and tried to pressure him to change our other son's name to honor his late stepson. My husband told him to stop. He has stopped answering the calls and texts but FIL bullies him.

That's really what it comes down to. He's trying to pressure him and he acts like this is a decision everyone should get a say in and not just the two of us. Because of this we have decided not to set a date for them to visit.