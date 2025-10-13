"AITA for warning people that my sister lies a lot?"

My sister (26) just found out that I (29) warn people I know before they meet her that she is a compulsive liar. I love my sister a lot but she has a serious issue with lying about everything all the time. Even dumb little things that don't make sense half the time.

I can always tell when she is lying but other people can't and I don't want my friends or other people I know to believe her when she lies about things that are big deals though. So whenever she says something I know is a lie around my friends they look at me and I shake my head no and this is a system I have set up.