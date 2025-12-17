'AITA for warning my wife that I won't be there for her on rainy days?'

I'm trying to have an open discussion with her since 2-3 years. I tried a 100 times. Myself, I've changed my habits of spending. Shifted to a much lower Gym, completely stopped buying games. Stopped half a dozen of subscriptions, etc.

I always create a spreadsheet. Earlier, I was saving <30% of my income. Now, I'm saving >50%. Trying to explain it all to my wife but she hasn't changed a bit, not even trying to make a move.

Instead, she's inclining towards spending even more, as she's aware that I'm saving more than ever before. Yesterday, she purchased an iPhone 17 despite my warning, just because her current iPhone has gone "slow" (excuse, it's working fine. In fact, I use iPhone 12, she was using iPhone 14).