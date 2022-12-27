'Was I wrong to cancel my daughter's b-day for calling her stepdad a homophobic slur?'

Parenting is never easy. You want to raise a good little human capable of taking care of themselves and not being an a**hole to other people. A tall order to be honest, but parents persist.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman is trying her best to teach her daughter not to be a little sh*t.

She writes:

I (48F) share two children, Pam (15F) and Liam (13M), with my ex-husband Marco (50M). I share a daughter Annie (9F), with my current husband, Bruce (46M).

Marco and Bruce are night and day different. Marco works in construction, plays softball on the weekends, and coaches my daughter's soccer team. Bruce teaches at a university, plays the piano, likes going to the theater, and is a fantastic baker and cook.