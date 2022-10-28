"Was I wrong to cancel my 12K IVF donation after my friend ridiculed my infertility?"

A good friend is there in the good and bad times unless they're just pretending to be good friends! On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman questions whether the people in her life are friends.

AITA for canceling a check of $12,000 that I wrote for my infertile friend for her next IVF cycle over a joke?

Good friends can carry you through the worst of times.

I (F35) am infertile. My ex-husband and I tried everything to have kids, but it never happened. He divorced me, went and married someone younger who was able to give him a kid, and from what I gather, they're expecting a second child together. It hurts like hell seeing someone else have what I couldn't.