"Was I wrong to try to get my son's teacher fired for not letting him retake tests?"

Parents are more involved in their children's educations now than ever. While this can be great for the child, it can also create a storm of entitlement. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a mom is upset with how a teacher teaches his son.
AITA for reporting my son's math teacher to the school board for ineptitude and being rude to me? I would like him fired from his provisional contract.
My son is an eighth grader in an online school (this is key). He’s always been a straight-A student until this year when this group of teachers started some different “accountability” methods, and now he’s so uninspired his grades are around 20% in all four of his classes.
Math was always my son's favorite subject, and he finished 7th-grade math with a 107%. Since he’s online, I can hear his current math teacher say a million times to class, “write everything down.” My son doesn’t learn like that, he’s been online since he was an infant, and writing is not essential to him. I’ve emailed the teacher repeatedly, and he says he’s very sorry, but he doesn’t know how to teach math without writing.