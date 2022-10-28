"Was I wrong to try to get my son's teacher fired for not letting him retake tests?"

Parents are more involved in their children's educations now than ever. While this can be great for the child, it can also create a storm of entitlement. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a mom is upset with how a teacher teaches his son.

AITA for reporting my son's math teacher to the school board for ineptitude and being rude to me? I would like him fired from his provisional contract.

Online school sounds awful.

My son is an eighth grader in an online school (this is key). He’s always been a straight-A student until this year when this group of teachers started some different “accountability” methods, and now he’s so uninspired his grades are around 20% in all four of his classes.

Your son might be a genius if he doesn't need to write math.