'Ken ruined my wedding then slept with my mom is my wife right to cut my family out?'

Wedding days are beautiful days, but things can go wrong easily. A truly bad experience can live with you forever, and the worst part is that you usually hire someone to memorialize the event for you. On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one couple can't seem to shake their awful wedding experience.

AITA for refusing to stand up for my wife and kick my cousin out of the house?

That'll ruin a wedding.

My wife "Taylor" and I married slightly over two years ago. It was supposed to be a beautiful day and was something she had dreamed of her whole life. Still, unfortunately during the reception, a family friend, "Ken," intentionally spilled food and a drink on her dress which devastated Taylor.

It's always a Ken.