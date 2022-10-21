"Was it wrong to expose my sister's 'body count' to her misogynist boyfriend?"

You don't have to love everyone your sibling dates, but it's rough if you despise them. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman sabotages her sister's relationship with her awful boyfriend.
AITA for “exposing” my sister?
I (F20) have an older sister “Lauren” (F21). Lauren started dating “James” (M23) about three weeks ago. They’ve known each other for about a year, and I’ll be honest, I never really liked James from the start. He’s blatantly misogynistic and homophobic ( I’m part of the LGBTQ+ community, so this bothered me). Despite this, I keep it civil with him.
James and Lauren came to my apartment for dinner last night. I’m not sure how we got onto the topic, but we talked about body counts (how many people you’ve slept with). James commented, "If a girl has a higher body count than five, that’s disgusting, and I would never talk to her.”