"Was it wrong to expose my sister's 'body count' to her misogynist boyfriend?"

You don't have to love everyone your sibling dates, but it's rough if you despise them. On a popular Reddit thread on the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman sabotages her sister's relationship with her awful boyfriend.

AITA for “exposing” my sister?

James sounds like an annoying person.

I (F20) have an older sister “Lauren” (F21). Lauren started dating “James” (M23) about three weeks ago. They’ve known each other for about a year, and I’ll be honest, I never really liked James from the start. He’s blatantly misogynistic and homophobic ( I’m part of the LGBTQ+ community, so this bothered me). Despite this, I keep it civil with him.

James proves OP right.