'AITA for telling my wife we can't afford to go out on her birthday because she has no job.'

On her birthday, she wanted to go to an antiques mall and go shopping and then go out for drinks and dinner. I told her we should consider doing something low-cost and be frugal, given our finances, and maybe not buy more stuff we didn’t need and couldn’t afford. I said we could do whatever she wanted, but just to consider the long term and try to be responsible.

I thought we could just spend the day together and didn’t have to go buy stuff to celebrate and honestly didn’t think it was going to cause her birthday to be ruined, but I was wrong. It has been a month, and she still hasn’t forgiven me for “shooting down” her plan.