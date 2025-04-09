'AITA for telling my BF I don't want to waste our vacation so he can show off to some guy?'

AlternativeFeed8433 writes:
So, background. My boyfriend and I have been wanting to go to Universal after we heard about the new theme park. My birthday is coming up and he said, why don’t we plan something for September when it’s a little cheaper and that would be your present.
I said that would be great and I would even help him pay because he’s never been and I know it’s still going to be expensive. Plus, I wasn’t expecting him to pay for the full thing. I never ask for anything, I never expect much. But this is a birthday trip for me. I started crunching numbers right away and I was excited about the trip.
I told him an estimate and what to expect when we are there. I said, let’s just stay on the grounds so we don’t have to rent a car since the hotel offers shuttles to the park. Well, he had another thing in mind.
He started to tell me a day after I started crunching numbers and came up with one, that he wanted to see his friend that I’ve heard him talk about all of one time, and he never talks to him. He hasn’t seen him in years.
Now he’s talking about renting a car. I’m like, no. If he wants to see you, he can meet us at the hotel, hang out by the pool, or he can meet us at the park. He gets cheaper prices because he lives there. I have no problem with you seeing him, but I am not going around Orlando, an area I don’t know, for someone I’ve never met or that you don’t even talk about.
He started talking about how we went to go see my friend in Virginia, but that was the plan to start with since her mom died. That was what the trip was for. He was just throwing in "ights," "whatever’s." Like, I never ask for anything and you have to act like this because I tell you no or suggest he meet you on the grounds? I don’t know. AITA?
This guy has a car. My boyfriend is used to wanting to impress people, hence why he wants to go out and rent a car and go to some fancy restaurant. He wants me there so he can show me off, like he usually wants.
I told him the guy can meet us, especially if the guy has a car. I only told him I don’t feel comfortable going off property. This was his idea, to spend four days at the park and then go home. This whole friend thing was random and he spoke to the guy before he spoke to me about it. That’s what mostly bothered me.
And_a_piece_of_toast says:
How long is the vacation relative to how long he proposed spending with his friend? If your trip is for a few days and he wants to take up a whole day with his friend I can see that wouldn't be fair. But if you're there a week or two and he's just planning to visit him for a few hours I don't see what the issue is. You don't have to be joined at the hip. If you don't want to go then you can stay at the hotel pool/park and he can go alone.
OP responded:
He wants me to be with him when he meets up with his friend and that’s why I said he can meet us at the hotel or the park, I told him I wasn’t comfortable going out with a random guy.
Fizl99 says:
NAH, why doesn't he go see his friend for a few hours while you relax/wander around the park as I assume you aren't going for just one day.
OP responded:
We are going for 4 days, but I really just said I don’t want to go off with someone I don’t know. If he wants to meet at the hotel or at the park we can do that because he wants me there, but I’m not going around an area with a random person that I don’t know.