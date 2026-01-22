'We just found out my husband has a daughter who he didn’t know about. I can’t be more excited.'

I’ve been with my husband for 13 years now and we have 3 boys together who I love more than anything, my husband never cheated on me and I never worried about him, he’s a homebody and he always trusted me with his phone and everything, he’s a great husband and an even better father to our kids and I feel blessed to have him in my life.
A few weeks ago my husband received a message on Facebook by this teenage girl, and she introduced herself as his daughter. He had no clue about her and she told him her mom and he immediately recognized her. They dated for a couple of months 17 years ago so it made sense to him.
She looked exactly like my husband, apparently her mom passed a few years ago and she’s been living with her uncle ever since. She’s really been wanting to have a relationship with her dad and get to know him for a while now. But she’s been really scared and shy and she finally worked up the courage to reach out.
The girl is now 16 and she’s exactly like how I imagined a daughter with him would look like. She’s so pretty and precious. He told her about me and my kids and he invited her over to our house, she and her uncle live half an hour away from us.
Two weeks ago, she came with her uncle and we met, she was so pretty in real life and she was so shy, we sat and we talked for hours, she met our kids and us. My husband hugged and kissed her and she let me hug her too, and we’ve been talking to her everyday since.
My husband loves her and wants her to move in and I’d honestly love that, I absolutely love kids and I’ve always wanted a daughter. I know she isn’t my daughter technically but I’d love her like one if she lets me. She’s so pretty and she’s been through so much BS already at her very young age it’s unfair. I just know he’d be a great girl dad to her.
It honestly just makes me sad that we didn’t find out about her sooner. I’m so excited for whatever comes next now. I’ve always been a reader of this subreddit and I finally feel like I have a good thing happen to post about to give some hope that there’s still some good out in the world.
Cheeseburgerbrown wrote:
It's nice this isn't a tragic story. Thank you for the break in tragic stories.
OP responded:
I mean it’s tragic for the girl, poor girl lost her mom so young and the only parent she knew her whole life, but now she has us and I hope that helps her somehow.
Optimisitc-Emu wrote:
Thank you for being so supportive in this situation! No matter what comes next, whether she’s moved in or stays with her uncle (I’m sure he’s a great guy!) it sounds like she has a great support system in place. Only advice, continue to honor her bio mom. Doesn’t sound like you have plans not to, just a reminder. Damn, your husband is lucky with you!! Congrats on the new addition! I love this story!
OP responded:
I grew up with a step monster, I’d rather burn in hell than be that for someone else, and I won’t ever force anything on her, my step monster tried doing that as well.
HotSauceRainFall wrote:
I am glad to see a happy story for once. That said: go REALLY slow. This poor child suffered a devastating loss young, and although she sounds well loved and cared for, that loss left a huge hole that you shouldn’t try to fill. Take your time getting to know each other, so that you and her can define what a healthy relationship looks like for you.
If you don’t have a family therapist, finding one might be helpful for everyone. If anyone asks why, you can truthfully tell them, this situation is hard and so you’re getting assistance from a trained professional.
Good luck!
Aussiegirl27 wrote:
The many references to her being pretty is a bit problematic. Would you be as excited if she wasn't pretty? Please make sure you love her for who she is not not what she looks like. She's not a doll you can play happy daughters with and also make sure not to ignore your sons now that a girl is going to be in the house. This will cause resentment and tension.
Ok_Young1709 wrote:
Really pleased for you all but don't have her move in too quickly, this is a massive change in her life, and yours too. You have other children to think about too, let it happen in good time, don't rush it.
OP responded:
We know that, she’s not moving anytime soon but we’d love for it to happen eventually.
faesqu wrote:
You said she's so pretty like 6 times and its giving the ick. What if she were awkward and full of teenage acne? Would we feel the same. I think you and her dad need to slow down and do therapy with her before she moves in.
saki4444 wrote:
I HIGHLY suggest you and your husband get a therapist to help you through this transition. It’s great that things are going really well so far - you just want to make sure they continue that way and this situation could so easily go south if one of you says the wrong thing. If you guys truly love her you’ll do this for her, and also get her a therapist. Best of luck to you!
MBWill8809 responded:
The first time, I glossed over it.
The second time, my eyebrow raised.
The third time, the "puts the lotion on the skin" vibes came out.
Maybe it's for the best if the pretty girl stays right where she is for now...