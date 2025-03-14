'We got an offer on a house, our friends asked if they can move in. AITA for shutting them down?'

"We got an offer on a house, our friends asked if they can move in. "

My husband and I received the notice that our offer was accepted! We’re super excited and started sharing the news with our close friends and family. One of our friends who is going back to school in our state said congrats. He then asked since the timing works out, can him and his wife come live with us for a year.

My immediate gut reaction was no because we haven’t even lived in the house yet and we’d immediately have to share the space with them. They also have not shared any plans of paying rent, helping with groceries, etc.

I would feel like a huge AH telling them no and having that uncomfortable confrontation, but something tells me as first time homeowners we’d be frustrated If we immediately let them move in when we haven’t settled in ourselves.