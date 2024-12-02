'We started eating Thanksgiving dinner without my sister.' AITA? 'We warned her.'

"AITA we started eating Thanksgiving dinner without my sister?"

1pm: We warn her guests will arrive at 7 and to please get ready and be out of her room. 1-7pm: We send sporadic reminders, knock on her door, remind her she has X amount of hours left, constant checking-in.

7pm-8pm: Guests arrive. She is nowhere to be seen. Everyone is busy doing something. Cooking, setting the table, socializing. Still we send reminders: People are here.

Eating soon. Dinner is almost ready. Dinner is on the table now. People are on the table now. We are eating. She is not answering or otherwise communicating with with us.

8:24pm (exact timestamp from a photo I took): We start eating. 10 mins later she comes down, pissed we started without her, nearly an hour and a half after we told her to be ready, and with constant reminders and warnings leading up to dinner.