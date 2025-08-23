'AITA for being offended my wealthy boyfriend told me to sell my blood to pay for groceries?'

I have my own place that costs me around $1400 per month and usually a roommate that helps with $600 of that. He spends a lot of time here. My car costs me $300-$500 per month including payments, insurance and gas. I pay my own bills.

His parents gave him his car and pay for his phone and car insurance. His rent is around $500 per month in a shared house as his preferred setup. His parents are well off and don’t see a reason to pass the bills they’re already paying onto him.

I expressed I was struggling with gas and groceries and his response was to tell me to go to the public food bank and/or sell my blood. Legally you can get reimbursed between $50-$90 depending on the organization you go through for blood donations.