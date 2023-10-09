Wealthy man's family pressures fiancée to sign prenup, 'it ended up breaking her.' AITA?

She’s taking care of you but are you taking care of her? Would it be terrible for her to have a safety net after you’re married? You are going to have a prenup but can she afford her own lawyer to make sure SHE is protected in the prenup? Just some thoughts….

Enlightened_Gardener said:

Just so you know, from a legal perspective, that prenup probably isn’t worth the paper its written on. For it to stand up in court she will have had to have consulted a lawyer of her own. She could easily show that she had been coerced into signing it. If you love her, and it sounds like you do, rip it up and start a new one - and make sure that she gets to see a lawyer of her own to go over it from her perspective.