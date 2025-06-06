Wealthy sister organizes 'surprise' luxury trip for parents, 'I REFUSE to contribute.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to contribute to a 'surprise' luxury vacation for my parents, organized by my wealthy sibling?"

My (33F) older sister, "Karen" (40F), is very financially successful. I'm doing okay, I'm a teacher, comfortable but not wealthy by any means. Our parents' 40th wedding anniversary is coming up.

Last week, Karen announced to me and our other brother, "Tom" (36M, also comfortably middle class), that she's planning a surprise luxury cruise for them to celebrate. She then said she'd "generously" cover half, and Tom and I could split the other half. My share would be around $3,000.

I was shocked. That's a huge amount of money for me, especially with no warning. I told Karen that while it's a lovely idea, I simply can't afford to contribute that much right now. I suggested we could all chip in for a nice dinner, a weekend getaway closer to home, or I could contribute a smaller amount towards her bigger plan.