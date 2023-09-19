Wealthy spouse sells house behind wife's back, 'I opted for a prenup.' AITA?

BriefHorror said:

YTA cool its your money but damn is she your partner or what? If you can't talk through life deicsions with your life partner and treat her like an equal why did you get married? I couldn't imagine doing something like that to my bf.

Not to mention she was living there and its a big deal to have your house sold out from under you, whether you owned it or not. Ultimately this is not about the money but about your wife feeling like an accessory.

Laniekea said:

Wtf is your marriage. It sounds more like a business deal than a relationship...

fallingintopolkadots said: